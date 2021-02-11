Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,298,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,976,000 after purchasing an additional 856,489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,655. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $180.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

