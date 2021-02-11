Beefy.Finance Trading 117.9% Higher This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $115.51 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 117.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1,604.31 or 0.03353838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

