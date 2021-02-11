Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $599,543.54 and approximately $2,249.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,979,252 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.