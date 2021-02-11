Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.54

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.54 and traded as high as $109.50. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 143,747 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of £134.40 million and a PE ratio of -205.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

