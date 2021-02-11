Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 million, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

