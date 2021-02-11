Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

