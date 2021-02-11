Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

BDC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 12,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

