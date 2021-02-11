BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Lifted to Overweight at Consumer Edge

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

