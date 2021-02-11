BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.87. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 321,411 shares.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$379.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

