Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 129,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 197,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$436.77 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

