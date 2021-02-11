Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Purchases 1,800 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,392.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

