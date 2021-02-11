Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Up 9.7%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.24. 563,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 348,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $555.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

