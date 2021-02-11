Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading Down 5.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 501,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 428,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

