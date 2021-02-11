Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading Down 5.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 501,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 428,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
