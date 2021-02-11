Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 832,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

