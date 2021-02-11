Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BERY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

BERY opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

