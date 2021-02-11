Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Down 72.5% in January

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the January 14th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Danil Pollack bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

OTCMKTS BSPK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 821,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,153. Bespoke Extracts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

