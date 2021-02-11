BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BETRF stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

