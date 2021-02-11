BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BETRF stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59.
About BetterLife Pharma
