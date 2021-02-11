Bezant Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $189,888.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

