Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Trading Up 16%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.