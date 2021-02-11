BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 5.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.92 and last traded at $78.10. Approximately 2,732,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,849,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $6,958,081.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,705.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.