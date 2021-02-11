Bilibili (BILI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/1/2021 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/26/2021 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/25/2021 – Bilibili is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $157.62.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after acquiring an additional 582,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 317,836 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after acquiring an additional 260,009 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

