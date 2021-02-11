Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $3.39 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,688,785,541 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.