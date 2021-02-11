BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BFNH opened at $0.51 on Thursday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online.

