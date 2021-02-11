Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

