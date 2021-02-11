BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $2.85. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 15,002 shares.
The company has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
Read More: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.