BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $2.85. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 15,002 shares.

The company has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of BioHiTech Global worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

