BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM) were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 10,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$23.20 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

