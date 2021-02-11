BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 716,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 449,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,605. Corporate insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

