BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Update

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BSRC stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,459,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,266. BioSolar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About BioSolar
