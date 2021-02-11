BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Update

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioTech Medics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 702,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,910. BioTech Medics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
BioTech Medics Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BioTech Medics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTech Medics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.