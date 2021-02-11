BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Update

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioTech Medics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 702,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,910. BioTech Medics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get BioTech Medics alerts:

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTech Medics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTech Medics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.