BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 5.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $64.60. 605,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 648,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after buying an additional 300,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.