Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 385366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $635.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.45.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

