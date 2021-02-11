Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Down 14.6%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price dropped 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 756,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,741,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.