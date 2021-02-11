BitBall Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $718,591.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.81 or 0.99770804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00076508 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

