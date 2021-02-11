Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $221,400.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.50 or 0.99930575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.00 or 0.01053692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00347710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00218835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00082584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,747,846 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.