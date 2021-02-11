BitCoen One Day Volume Hits $1,325.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $216,381.18 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 159.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00371472 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000108 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,214.88 or 0.99840592 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

