Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Tops $330.45 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $17.79 or 0.00036981 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $330.45 million and $14.97 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.70 or 0.01103077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00466562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003401 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005836 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

