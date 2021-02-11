Bitcoin Confidential Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $16,699.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.37 or 0.00695666 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

