Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $264.26 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.09 or 0.00031640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $264.26 million and $41.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00307253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00099852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 144.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

