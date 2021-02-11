Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $481.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $130,935.55 and approximately $481.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

