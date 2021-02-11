Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 126.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $296,861.47 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 529.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00304764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

