BitcoinZ Price Up 128.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $41,005.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 128.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00093697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

