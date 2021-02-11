BitCore Price Reaches $0.40 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.20 million and $1,871.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.27 or 0.03719065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.73 or 0.00392275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.70 or 0.01103077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00466562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00387426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00302235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00024199 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,533,240 coins and its circulating supply is 18,032,281 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

