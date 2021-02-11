Bitgesell (BGL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,306.00

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgesell has a market cap of $221,655.06 and approximately $36,306.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitgesell alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

About Bitgesell

Bitgesell’s total supply is 9,234,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,977,955 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

Buying and Selling Bitgesell

