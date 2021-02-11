BitMax Token (BTMX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.16 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $203.84 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 132.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.