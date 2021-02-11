BitTube Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $30,942.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00391672 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

