Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $144,350.39

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $144,350.39 and $279.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00392083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

