BlackCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $356,577.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $356,577.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014808 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,480,050 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

