BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce $91.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. BlackLine posted sales of $80.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $347.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $348.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackLine.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $148.00 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -214.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

