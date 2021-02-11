Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of BLKLF remained flat at $$6.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.86.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
