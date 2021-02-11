Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BLKLF remained flat at $$6.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

