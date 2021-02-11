BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Short Interest Down 88.0% in January

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. BlackRidge Technology International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

BlackRidge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

