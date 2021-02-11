BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Short Interest Down 88.0% in January

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. BlackRidge Technology International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
BlackRidge Technology International Company Profile
